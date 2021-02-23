Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,505 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 299,736 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,840,000 after buying an additional 37,064 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 71,379 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,638,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 17,729 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $355,004.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,228,895.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total value of $86,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,276 shares in the company, valued at $7,639,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,012. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.85.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $214.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $197.47 and a twelve month high of $306.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.86.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

