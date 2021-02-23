Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $23.93 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,299 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $23,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECL. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Ecolab by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 8,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 16,696 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $3,742,742.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,751,933.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Beck sold 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total value of $3,089,414.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,805,823.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 189,004 shares of company stock valued at $41,798,636. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ECL. Argus lifted their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.50.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $206.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.75. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The firm has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of -55.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

