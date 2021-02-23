Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 7,731 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $22,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 288,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,199,000 after acquiring an additional 59,889 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 27,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $771,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 69,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after buying an additional 57,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR opened at $86.17 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $87.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.