Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,345 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,114 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $18,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,702,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in FedEx by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,576,892,000 after acquiring an additional 129,780 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,421,090,000 after acquiring an additional 303,415 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,414 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $391,723,000 after acquiring an additional 69,663 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 958,101 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $240,982,000 after purchasing an additional 84,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $254.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.66. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $305.66. The company has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays upgraded FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

