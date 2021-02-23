Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 10,971 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $17,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive by 10.1% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in The Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Courant Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Progressive by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Courant Investment Management LLC now owns 112,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,643,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In other The Progressive news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total value of $514,625.30. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $255,447.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,467 shares of company stock worth $2,195,026. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

NYSE PGR opened at $87.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $102.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

