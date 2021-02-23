Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.29

Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.29 and traded as high as $18.22. Misonix shares last traded at $17.93, with a volume of 67,917 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.29. The firm has a market cap of $311.84 million, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.48.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.22. Misonix had a negative return on equity of 16.94% and a negative net margin of 35.03%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSON. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Misonix by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 229,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 52,865 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Misonix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Misonix by 220.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Misonix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Misonix by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Misonix Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSON)

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive surgical ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company's products include BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting and sculpting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

