Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Hits New 52-Week High at $112.50

Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 112.50 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 110.75 ($1.45), with a volume of 28000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.37).

The firm has a market cap of £234.43 million and a P/E ratio of 17.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 101.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 90.65.

Mincon Group Company Profile (LON:MCON)

Mincon Group plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services rock drilling tools and associated products worldwide. The company offers conventional down the hole hammers, bits, and pipes for various drilling industries, including production and exploration mining, water well, geothermal, construction, oil and gas, and seismic drilling; reverse circulation products; hard-rock horizontal directional drilling system to provide access for fiber optic cable laying and similar activities; rotary drilling products; and drill pipe products.

