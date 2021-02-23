MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target Raised to $60.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its price target raised by research analysts at Barclays from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MET. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of MET stock opened at $57.44 on Tuesday. MetLife has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $57.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.