MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target Raised to $60.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its price target raised by research analysts at Barclays from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.46% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MET. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.
Shares of MET stock opened at $57.44 on Tuesday. MetLife has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $57.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MetLife Company Profile
MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.
