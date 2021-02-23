Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,205 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.22% of Methode Electronics worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MEI. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. QV Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 818,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,328,000 after purchasing an additional 118,082 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $261,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ronald L.G. Tsoumas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $458,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,705,332.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,026 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

NYSE:MEI opened at $39.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.28. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $300.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.58 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

