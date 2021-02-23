Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Trading 5.4% Higher

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX)’s stock price rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.70 and last traded at $39.26. Approximately 458,158 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 495,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.24.

A number of brokerages have commented on MEOH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on Methanex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.51 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Methanex by 42.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 25,157 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Methanex during the third quarter worth $722,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Methanex by 1.3% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,813,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $355,513,000 after purchasing an additional 183,620 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Methanex by 4.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 84,223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Company Profile (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

