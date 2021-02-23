Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Given “Sell” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their sell rating on shares of Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury General from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Shares of MCY stock opened at $59.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Mercury General has a 1 year low of $33.45 and a 1 year high of $59.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.38.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.69. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury General will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is currently 97.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 53.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 0.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 38.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.