Memex Inc. (OEE.V) (CVE:OEE) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Memex Inc. (OEE.V) (CVE:OEE) rose 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 260,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,470,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 624.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.

Memex Inc. (OEE.V) Company Profile (CVE:OEE)

Memex Inc develops, commercializes, and manufactures a suite of products for its customers in the discrete manufacturing and aerospace sectors worldwide. The company primarily offers MERLIN Tempus, a software-driven industrial Internet of Things communications platform that provides manufacturing productivity metrics, including overall equipment effectiveness in real time.

