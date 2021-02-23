Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,657 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,765 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 1.3% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $39,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in Medtronic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.93.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.77. 237,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,571,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $120.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.18. The company has a market cap of $159.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

