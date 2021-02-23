McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Trading 11.4% Higher

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX)’s stock price traded up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.27. 14,423,639 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 10,322,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on McEwen Mining from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $544.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1.09.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUX. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 66.8% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 106,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 42,800 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 26.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 469,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 96,719 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 726,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 367.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 94,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 74,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

