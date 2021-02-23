Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 464,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $54,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,418,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,030,538,000 after purchasing an additional 754,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,411,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $436,305,000 after purchasing an additional 132,419 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in Allegion by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,016,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $199,414,000 after acquiring an additional 461,899 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its stake in Allegion by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,034,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $120,381,000 after acquiring an additional 176,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Allegion by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 670,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,340,000 after acquiring an additional 428,929 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegion alerts:

NYSE ALLE traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $108.65. 4,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.97. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $77.37 and a fifty-two week high of $127.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.18%.

ALLE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Allegion from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.