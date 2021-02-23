Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 410 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $41,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.71.

TXN stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,608,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $181.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

