Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $80.99 Million Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 531,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.26% of The Hershey worth $80,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hershey by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in The Hershey by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 88,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in The Hershey by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $1,499,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hershey alerts:

HSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.60.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,451.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $377,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,621 shares in the company, valued at $23,808,652.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,778 shares of company stock worth $1,154,256 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,740. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $109.88 and a 12 month high of $161.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.47. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.