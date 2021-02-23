Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $44.40 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $44,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,981.03.

Booking stock traded up $5.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,355.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,010. The company has a market capitalization of $96.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,392.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,133.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,948.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

