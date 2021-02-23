Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $37.78 Million Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 133,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $37,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WST. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,065,597,000 after acquiring an additional 350,911 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 35.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 659,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,248,000 after acquiring an additional 172,414 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 660.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 186,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,273,000 after acquiring an additional 162,003 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,140,000 after acquiring an additional 110,391 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 78.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 197,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,407,000 after buying an additional 87,221 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of WST stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $272.50. 4,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,532. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $296.27 and a 200 day moving average of $282.51. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.53 and a fifty-two week high of $312.12.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.