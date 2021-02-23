Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,179,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,475 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises approximately 1.8% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.22% of Linde worth $310,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 49,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 672.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LIN. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Linde from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.24.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.29. 49,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $146.71 and a twelve month high of $274.58. The company has a market cap of $133.47 billion, a PE ratio of 59.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.69.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.45%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

