Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Buys 2,555 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,091,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup comprises approximately 0.9% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.69% of AptarGroup worth $149,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,460,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,529,000 after acquiring an additional 108,784 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in AptarGroup by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,638,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,534,000 after buying an additional 81,273 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter worth $94,584,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 74.5% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 801,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,754,000 after acquiring an additional 342,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.4% during the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 720,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,538,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

NYSE ATR traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $128.39. 2,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,432. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.84 and a 52 week high of $144.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.58 and a 200-day moving average of $126.03.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. As a group, analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $519,474.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,000.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

