Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Buys 1,850,736 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 419.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,292,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850,736 shares during the period. NetEase comprises about 1.3% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $219,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NetEase by 397.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,480,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,152,967,000 after acquiring an additional 17,962,203 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in NetEase by 372.0% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,106,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236,820 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in NetEase by 408.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,089,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,763 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 398.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,048,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NetEase by 540.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,172,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,322,000 after acquiring an additional 989,727 shares in the last quarter.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NetEase stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.09. The company had a trading volume of 38,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,808. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.17 and a 12-month high of $134.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.41. The stock has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NTES shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.68.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.