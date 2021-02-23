Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 160,429 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,885,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,429 shares during the period. AMETEK comprises 2.8% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $469,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 749,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AMETEK news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,130 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $737,132.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 83,040 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total transaction of $9,775,468.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,453 shares in the company, valued at $29,601,047.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 163,344 shares of company stock worth $19,300,010. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.11.

AME traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,428. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $125.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

