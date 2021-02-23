Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Stock Price Up 5.3% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $5.39 and last traded at $5.35. 202,095 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 227,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several analysts have commented on MMX shares. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Maverix Metals in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Maverix Metals from $8.50 to $8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.01.

The stock has a market cap of $751.45 million, a PE ratio of 107.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Strategic Management Inc. purchased a new position in Maverix Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Maverix Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in Maverix Metals by 182.9% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 15,763,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,890,000 after buying an additional 10,191,095 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Maverix Metals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 994,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after buying an additional 15,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Maverix Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

About Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

