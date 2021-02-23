Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of MMX stock opened at C$6.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$945.48 million and a P/E ratio of 112.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61. Maverix Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$3.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.66.

Separately, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.25 price objective on shares of Maverix Metals in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

