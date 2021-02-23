Matthews International Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 61.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,693,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,302 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,723,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,797,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,821 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,086,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,993,000 after acquiring an additional 929,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 25,039,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,976,000 after acquiring an additional 633,513 shares in the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDB stock opened at $79.67 on Tuesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $84.70. The firm has a market cap of $145.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.83 and a 200 day moving average of $63.03.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

