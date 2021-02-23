Matthews International Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 310.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,900 shares during the quarter. NetEase accounts for 2.6% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of NetEase worth $48,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NTES. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in NetEase by 151.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 96.6% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 29.4% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 6.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 79,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,109,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 6.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTES shares. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.68.

NTES opened at $113.06 on Tuesday. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.17 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.41.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

