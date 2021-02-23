Matthews International Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 588,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,911,000. Melco Resorts & Entertainment makes up approximately 0.6% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $1,737,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.9% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 77,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 45.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 26,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $20.64.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MLCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Macquarie lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.23.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

