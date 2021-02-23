Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $74.25

Shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.25 and traded as high as $75.65. Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $75.34, with a volume of 6,098,321 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 10,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

