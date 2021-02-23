Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Capital Management Associates NY

Capital Management Associates NY lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 2.4% of Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $7.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $347.90. 157,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,460,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25. The firm has a market cap of $346.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $335.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.47.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total transaction of $18,711,753.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,680,703,439.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

