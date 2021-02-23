Masonite International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DOOR)

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 669 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,162% compared to the typical daily volume of 53 call options.

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $109.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.40. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.79 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $113.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOOR shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.20.

In other Masonite International news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.99 per share, with a total value of $50,495.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,653,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Masonite International by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Masonite International by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Masonite International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 187,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,458,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

