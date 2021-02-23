Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 0.33%.

MMLP stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,416. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.66. The company has a market cap of $87.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 2.99. Martin Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $3.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. engages in the terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 12 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

