Martin Marietta Materials’ (MLM) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MLM. Barclays boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $314.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.04.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $328.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $307.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.06. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $135.08 and a 1 year high of $338.77.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

