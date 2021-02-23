Martin Marietta Materials’ (MLM) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MLM. Barclays boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $314.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.04.
Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $328.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $307.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.06. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $135.08 and a 1 year high of $338.77.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
