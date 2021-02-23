Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) PT Raised to $3.50

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from $2.00 to $3.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Aegis boosted their price target on Marrone Bio Innovations from $1.65 to $3.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

MBII stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.04 million, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 0.22.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBII. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 33.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 43,127 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the third quarter valued at $38,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 7.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 44,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP increased its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 14,303,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after acquiring an additional 343,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Regalia, a plant extract-based fungicidal biopesticide for plant disease and plant health; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide for insect and mite control; Venerate, a bioinsecticide, which controls chewing and sucking insects and mites, as well as flies and plant parasitic nematodes; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes by preventing and reducing root galls, and reducing adult reproduction and egg hatch, as well as controls soil borne insects.

