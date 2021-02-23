Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) PT Raised to $3.50

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from $2.00 to $3.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Aegis boosted their price target on Marrone Bio Innovations from $1.65 to $3.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.
MBII stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.04 million, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 0.22.
About Marrone Bio Innovations
Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Regalia, a plant extract-based fungicidal biopesticide for plant disease and plant health; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide for insect and mite control; Venerate, a bioinsecticide, which controls chewing and sucking insects and mites, as well as flies and plant parasitic nematodes; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes by preventing and reducing root galls, and reducing adult reproduction and egg hatch, as well as controls soil borne insects.
