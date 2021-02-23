Marietta Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,103,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,483,000 after acquiring an additional 145,037 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,005,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,394,000 after acquiring an additional 89,800 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 773,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,831,000 after buying an additional 14,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.57. The company had a trading volume of 101,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,030,039. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.85. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $73.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.93.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

