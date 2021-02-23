Marietta Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,126 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,126 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 37.7% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 88,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,204,000 after buying an additional 24,278 shares during the period. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $2.67 on Tuesday, reaching $145.23. The company had a trading volume of 58,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,360. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $145.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 268.99 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $1,032,492.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,081.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,803 shares of company stock valued at $14,438,533 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Argus upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

