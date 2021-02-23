Marietta Wealth Management LLC Sells 790 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.6% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $5,027,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,375,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in The Home Depot by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

HD stock traded down $16.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $259.52. The company had a trading volume of 153,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,138. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $275.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.77. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The stock has a market cap of $279.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

