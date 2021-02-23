Marietta Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 920,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,519,000 after buying an additional 89,400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Waste Management by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 125,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC upped their target price on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.57.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $43,641.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,515.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $48,599.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,973.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,260 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,309. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WM traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.20. 14,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.01. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $125.76. The company has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.