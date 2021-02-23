Marietta Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 1.2% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in Amgen by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 59,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,687,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.87. 50,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,524,084. The firm has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

Several research firms have commented on AMGN. Raymond James raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.39.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

