Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $3.69 Million Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 1,056.5% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,766 shares of company stock worth $37,078,183. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.72.

TT stock traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.55. 7,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,270. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $156.27.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

