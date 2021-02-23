Marietta Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,531 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 121.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $1.38 on Tuesday, reaching $134.45. 36,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,807. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $136.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.