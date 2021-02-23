Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MRO stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,875,098. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average is $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 3.36.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.69.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.