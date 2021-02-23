Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.04.

MGDPF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Marathon Gold from $2.85 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Marathon Gold from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Marathon Gold from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

MGDPF traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $2.32. 71,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,292. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.98. Marathon Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

