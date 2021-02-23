ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.67 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will post sales of $4.67 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.65 billion. ManpowerGroup reported sales of $4.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year sales of $19.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.26 billion to $20.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $21.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.15 billion to $22.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ManpowerGroup.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MAN shares. Argus upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.58.

NYSE MAN traded up $2.80 on Tuesday, hitting $98.15. 346,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,650. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $49.57 and a 52-week high of $98.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.54.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $336,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,650.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,920,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,125,000 after purchasing an additional 147,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,310,000 after purchasing an additional 23,770 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,112,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,577,000 after acquiring an additional 353,229 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 466.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,108,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,958,000 after acquiring an additional 912,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 647,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,508,000 after acquiring an additional 284,387 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ManpowerGroup (MAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.