Maker Price Tops $2,073.30 on Major Exchanges (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 23rd. In the last week, Maker has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. Maker has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and approximately $251.08 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker token can now be bought for approximately $2,073.30 or 0.04237130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00055598 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $353.56 or 0.00722557 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00031541 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 34.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00037954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00058881 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,692 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

