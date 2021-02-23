MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,728 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,728 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $6,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cerner by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 272,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,365,000 after purchasing an additional 84,880 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in Cerner by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its position in Cerner by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 241,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC bought a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its position in Cerner by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 45,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CERN. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.50. 98,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,632. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.55. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $53.08 and a one year high of $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

