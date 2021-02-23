MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 568.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 89.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 24.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on INGR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.60.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $63,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 751 shares of company stock worth $63,833. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INGR stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.85. The company had a trading volume of 584 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,429. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.03 and a 200 day moving average of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.74. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.11 and a 1-year high of $93.98.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.