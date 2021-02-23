MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,825 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 1.1% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Adobe by 216.7% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.42.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total transaction of $450,878.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,658.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total value of $293,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,862,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $4.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $462.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $478.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $481.07. The company has a market capitalization of $221.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

