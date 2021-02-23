MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.19 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,614 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,715,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,972,000 after purchasing an additional 894,796 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,215,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,288,000 after purchasing an additional 269,726 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,998 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,843,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,741,000 after purchasing an additional 398,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 37.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,561,000 after purchasing an additional 423,576 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAYX traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.93. The company had a trading volume of 24,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,499. The company has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $99.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

