MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 109,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,401 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 1.8% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $23,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. State Street Corp grew its position in Honeywell International by 18.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,766,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484,767 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,111,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,217 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Honeywell International by 10.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,868,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,581 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Honeywell International by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $273,867,000 after acquiring an additional 747,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 33.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,208,000 after purchasing an additional 362,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. HSBC downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,146,887.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HON stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $203.23. The company had a trading volume of 40,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,871. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $216.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.85. The stock has a market cap of $141.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

